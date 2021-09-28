Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: The 42nd match of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. Kl Rahul-led Punjab Kings had won their last game with 5 wickets against SRH while Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians witnessed a defeat against RCB in their last match. So far, the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have locked horns 27 times in the IPL, out of which, MI has won 14 matches and PBKS has won 13 matches. Their head to head has been near-even in the previous seasons.

Here's everything you need to know about the 42nd match of IPL 2021 between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings.

MI vs PBKS Pitch report:

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium's pitch is expected to assist batsmen and might help Pacers at the later stage of the game while spinners can come in handy in the middle overs.

MI vs PBKS Weather Report:

The weathermen have predicted that the weather will stay clear in Abu Dhabi. As per the forecast, the temperature will remain between 33 degrees Celcius with zero chances of rain for an uninterrupted match.

MI vs PBKS Dream XI Predictions: KL Rahul (PBKS), Quinton de Kock (MI), Rohit Sharma (MI), Suryakumar Yadav(MI), Aiden Markram(PBKS), Krunal Pandya(MI), Fabian Allen (PBKS), Deepak Hooda (PBKS), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Mohammed Shami (PBKS), Arshdeep Singh(PBKS).

MI vs PBKS probable Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh.

MI vs PBKS Full squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Roosh Kalaria, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Adil Rashid, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Shahrukh Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh

Posted By: Ashita Singh