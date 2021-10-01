Sharjah (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: The 46th match of the 14th season of IPL will be played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 3:30 pm. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians had won their last game by 6 wickets against PBKS while Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals witnessed a defeat against SRH in their last match. So far, Delhi and Mumbai have locked horns 29 times in the IPL, out of which, MI has won 19 matches and DC has won 10 matches.

Here's everything you need to know about the 46th match of IPL 2021 between Mumbai and Delhi

MI vs DC: Pitch Report

Sharjah's pitch is expected to remain neutral and might help both sides during the match. Spinners can come in handy in the middle overs while pacers will be in the game throughout.

MI vs DC: Weather Forecast

The weathermen have predicted that the weather will stay clear in Sharjah. As per the forecast, the temperature will hover around 36 degrees Celcius, 57 percent humidity, and with zero chances of rain for an uninterrupted match.

MI vs DC: Dream 11 prediction:

Quinton de Kock, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan (C), Kieron Pollard, Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Lalit Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Coulter-Nile.

MI vs DC: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Delhi Capitals: Steven Smith, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(c)(wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

MI vs DC: Full Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh, Adam Milne, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Sam Billings, Shimron Hetmyer, Steven Smith, Vishnu Vinod, Axar Patel, Chris Woakes, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Ripal Patel, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Lukman Meriwala, Manimaran Siddharth, Praveen Dubey, Umesh Yadav, Shams Mulani, Aniruddha Joshi.

Posted By: Ashita Singh