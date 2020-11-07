New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has said the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League will likely be held during April and May in India. Speaking at India Today’s ‘Inspiration’ Ganguly revealed the country will also host England for a full tour early next year in a bio-secure environment.

“Yeah, absolutely. April, May we’ll have another one (referring to IPL 2021). No, no it (the speculations) is not true. The UAE was only for the IPL. Yeah, yeah. We will host England in India. We will host domestic cricket in India. Ranji Trophy, we will crease bio bubble and we will do it,” Ganguly said.

“We will be fine. We will be fine. ISL (Indian Super League) is starting in November in Goa, we will be fine. The scare, that is not there anymore and the IPL has helped a lot,” Ganguly added.

The 13th edition of the IPL is currently underway in the United Arab Emirates. Defending Champions Mumbai Indians have qualified for the finals, while Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face each other tomorrow in the second qualifier to seal a spot against the Rohit Sharma men.

IPL 2020 began in the UAE on September 19, nearly six months after being indefinitely delayed amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus and the subsequent unavailability of foreign players. The tournament is being held in a bio-secure environment.

The final will be played on November 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium between Mumbai Indians and the winner of the qualifier 2.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja