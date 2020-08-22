With the BCCI holding the IPL in the September-November period, many fans have started wondering when will the 14th season of the cash-rich be held in the upcoming year.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian Premier League (IPL) has been the ‘heart and soul’ of cricket fans in India. People across India loves it so much that the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has decided to conduct the 13th season of the cash-rich league in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to lift the mood of the fans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the inability to hold the IPL at the right time of the year (April-May) had definitely disappointed the fans but most cricket lovers across India are happy the BCCI will hold the tournament in the UAE from September to November.

However, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has a good news for the fans as he has laid down the cricketing schedule for Indian players for the coming 10-12 months. In his letter to state associations, Ganguly has said that India will host the T20 World Cup next year and the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Ganguly has also revealed that senior men’s cricket team will travel to Australia in December this year and will come back to the country for a series against England starting from February next year. Speaking about the IPL, Ganguly revealed that it will be held in April in 2021.

“In the domestic cricket context, we are currently in the off season and the BCCI is making all efforts to ensure that domestic cricket resumes as and when the conditions permit. The health and safety of players and all other involved in domestic cricket is of utmost importance to BCCI and we are constantly monitoring all aspects,” he wrote.

“All members will be duly informed about the future course of action and suggestions will be taken before we resume domestic cricket. We are hopeful that the COVID-19 situation will improve over the next few months and we will be able to start domestic cricket in a safe and healthy environment,” he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma