IPL 2021: The 14th season of the cash-rich league will likely be held from April 9 to May 30 across four to five cities in India.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) will likely hold the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) from April 9 to May 30 across four to five cities in a bio-secure bubble, reported news agency ANI.

Quoting BCCI sources, the ANI report claimed that Governing Council (GC) body of the IPL will likely meet next week and decide upon the schedule and venues for the 14th season of the cash-rich league.

"We haven't yet decided on the day of the GC to decide on the venues, but the meeting will take place next week. As per the proposal, the IPL will get underway from April 9 and the final will be played on May 30," ANI quoted sources as saying.

The sources said that the BCCI is planning to hold the tournament in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad "if things go as per plan" and the GC gives approval. While the logistical part will need further discussion, the idea has been floated and is being discussed by the senior officials of the board, the sources said.

"We are exploring the possibility of conducting the IPL at more venues than originally planned. The intent is to take it to more fans as the situation is moving towards normalcy. The feasibility of the bio-secure bubble and logistics will of course be crucial to determine the venues finally. It is a fluid situation and the health of the participants is our primary concern," BCCI sources told ANI.

While the tournament is still some time away, franchises too are open to the idea of having the league in more than one city as that will help to stay flexible with an eye on the COVID-19 situation.

While the BCCI is keen to take the most successful domestic league to as many fans as possible, the board is also clear that the bio-bubble restrictions will be made keeping the safety of the players in mind as was the case when the tournament was moved to UAE in 2020.

(With ANI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma