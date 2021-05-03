IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB: The match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore was scheduled to be held on Monday evening at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In a massive setback for all cricket fans across the country, the game 30th of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has been rescheduled as couple of players of the former side -- Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier -- have tested coronavirus positive.

The match between the two side was scheduled to be held on Monday evening at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

"Varun and Sandeep tested positive and that made the RCB camp wary of the situation. The game is set to be postponed," news agency ANI quoted a senior Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) official as saying.

According to an ESPN report, Chakravarthy had recently left the IPL bio-bubble for a shoulder scan which might have got him exposed. However, it is not clear how Warrier got the infection. In the meantime, all other KKR players have quarantined and are being monitored.

IPL 2021 is being held at a time when India has been hit by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic that has led to an unprecedented spike in daily cases. On Monday, the country once again reported over 3.68 lakh cases that the total caseload to 1.99 crore.

Though the tournament is being held inside bio-bubbles, several players, including Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel and KKR's Nitish Rana, had tested positive for the infection before the start of the tournmanet. Earlier, several groundstaff members at the Wankhede Stadium were also found COVID positive.

Amid this, several foriegn players -- Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye and Kane Richardson -- have returned home. Notably, Indian offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin has also opted out of this year's IPL after several members of family tested COVID positive.

Meanwhile, BCCI has assured all players and support staff of the franchises that it will ensure their smooth return to their respective countries at the end of the league.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma