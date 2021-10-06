Sharjah (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: The 54th match of the Indian Premier League will be played between Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders and Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals at Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 7:30 pm. Kolkata Knight Riders won their previous match against SRH to keep their hopes alive to qualify in the IPL 2021 playoffs while Rajasthan Royals witnessed a defeat against Mumbai and are out of the qualifiers already. So far KKR and RR have clashed 24 times out of which KKR has won 12 matches and RR has won 11 with a no result game.

Here's everything you need to know about the 54th match of IPL 2021 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

KKR vs RR: Pitch Report

Sharjah's pitch is slow and expected to help bowlers as batsmen will struggle to score. The team winning the toss can opt to bowl first for an added advantage.

KKR vs RR: Weather Report

The weathermen have predicted that the weather will stay clear in Sharjah. As per the forecast, the temperature will hover around 33 to 31 degrees Celsius and with zero chances of rain during the match.

KKR vs RR: Dream XI prediction

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Venkatesh Iyer, Evin Lewis, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson (Captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shivam Dube, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Tim Southee, Mustafizur Rahman.

KKR vs RR: Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Sanju Samson (Captain), WK, Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman.

Rajasthan Royals: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi.

KKR vs RR: Full Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert, Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Pawan Negi, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Rinku Singh, Gurkeerat Singh MannBench

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, David Miller, Anuj Rawat, Chris Morris, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Akash Singh, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Mayank Markande, Mustafizur Rahman, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee

Posted By: Ashita Singh