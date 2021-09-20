IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB: Shubman Gill and debutant Venkatesh Iyer's opening stand of 82 runs helped Kolkata Knight Knight Riders register a convincing 9-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.

Abu Dhabi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kolkata Knight Riders openers Shubhman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer made light work of the paltry 93-run target set by Royal Challengers Bangalore and powered their team to a massive 9-wicket win in the 31st match of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Monday in Abu Dhabi. (FULL MATCH SCORECARD)

Iyer, who was making his debut tonight, batted through the innings and struck a 27-ball 41 while Gill made 34-ball 48. Both the openers didn't break a sweat in the chase and reached the target in 10 overs.

Iyer's knock was laced with seven boundaries and one hit over the fence while Gill hit six boundaries and one maximum during his knock to hand the Virat Kohli-led side its sixth consecutive defeat in the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy (3/13) bamboozled the RCB batting lineup with three wickets in an excellent four-over spell.



He was well supported by star all-rounder Andre Russell (3/9 in three overs) who also bagged three wickets, including AB de Villiers' golden duck, while there were two for Lockie Ferguson.

Devdutt Padikkal was the highest scorer with 22 runs in a forgettable outing in skipper Virat Kohli's 200th game for RCB.

Opting to bat first, RCB had a poor start with their skipper Kohli getting trapped LBW by Prasidh Krishna in the second over of the innings. Thereafter, Lockie Ferguson dismissed Padikkal on the last ball of the powerplay.

Srikar Bharat and Aussie all-rounder Glen Maxwell tried to provide stability to the innings but couldn't counter the fury of Andre Russell.

Russell first sent back Bharat in the 9th over and then got rid of AB de Villiers for a golden duck in the very same over.

Varun Chakravarthy soon joined the bandwagon as he knocked Maxwell and Wanindu Hasaranga in back-to-back deliveries. Sachin Baby soon followed his teammates back to the pavilion.

Kyle Jamieson was run out by Chakravarthy in the 16th over. Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj were the last men to fall as RCB were bundled out with one over to go.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta