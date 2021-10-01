Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: The 45th match of the 14th season of IPL will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai at 7:30 pm. Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders had won their last game by 7 wickets against DC while Lokesh Rahul- led Punjab Kings witnessed a defeat against MI in their last match. So far, the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings have locked horns 28 times in the IPL, out of which, KKR has won 19 matches and RR has won 9 matches.

Here's everything you need to know about the 45th match of IPL 2021 between Kolkata and Punjab.

KKR vs PBKS: Pitch Report

Dubai's pitch is expected to assist batsmen and might help them to score big in the upcoming match. Of the games played in the stadium, teams who batted first won. Chasing is a better option for the team to pick after winning the toss.

KKR vs PBKS: Weather Forecast

The weathermen have predicted that the weather will stay clear in Dubai. As per the forecast, the temperature will hover around 42-degree Celcius with zero chances of rain for an uninterrupted match.

KKR vs PBKS: Dream 11 prediction

Lokesh Rahul (c), Aiden Markram, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Venkatesh Iyer (vc), Sunil Narine, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakravarthy

KKR vs PBKS: Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakravarthy

Punjab Kings: Lokesh Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal / Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

KKR vs PBKS: Full Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Moises Henriques, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Shahrukh Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh

Posted By: Ashita Singh