Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: The 34th match of the IPL 14 will be played between Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians and Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Thursday, September 23. So far, MI and KKR have locked horns a total of 28 times, out of which Mumbai has won 22 games while Kolkata has only won 6 games. KKR vs MI is always a big battle to look out for as both the teams have won the IPL trophies in the past seasons.

Here are all the details that you need about the 34thd Match of IPL 2021 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.

Pitch report:

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the first match between KKR and RCB had very contradicting results, but the pitch is expected to assist batsmen as the ground has seen big scores in the past.

Weather forecast: The weathermen have predicted that the weather will stay clear in Abudhabi on Thursday. As per the forecast, the temperature will remain around 30 degrees Celcius with zero chances of rain for an uninterrupted match.

Dream XI: Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakrwarthy, Lockie Ferguson

Probable Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians: Quintin de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Saurabh Tiwari, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

Full squads:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh, Adam Milne, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert, Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Pawan Negi, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Rinku Singh, Gurkeerat Singh MannBench:

Posted By: Ashita Singh