New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: With winning the toss to opting to bowl first Rahul's Punjab King did everything right until the last over. The 32nd match of IPL 14 was played between KL Rahul's Punjab Kings and Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals. Rajasthan Royals registered a thrilling two-run victory over Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Stadium. Chasing 186, Punjab Kings got off to an excellent start as openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal put on 120 runs for the opening wicket.

However, after this, Rajasthan was able to make a comeback and the side registered a thrilling victory. Kartik Tyagi returned with two wickets and he was adjudged as Man of the Match. The match on Tuesday witnessed was a roller coaster ride with many points to talk about.

Arshdeep's 5-wicket haul

Arshdeep Singh took a five-wicket haul for Punjab Kings as Rajasthan Royals was bundled out for 185. His heroics in the match helped Punjab Kings to stop Rajasthan Royals from putting 200 runs on the scoreboard.

Missed half-centuries

Rajasthan Royals players Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mahipal Lamror scored 49 and 43 respectively and missed a chance to score a 50 and raise their bats. Punjab King's skipper KL Rahul was also stumped at 49 and for just 1 run the player missed his 26th half-century.

Kartik's Last over save

Punjab needed just four runs to win off the last six balls. But Kartik Tyagi's heroic run save in the last over swept Punjab King's victory away. Kartik conceded just one run in the last over and picked two wickets to give Rajasthan a much-deserving win.

Dropped Catches for KL Rahul's

Not 1 or 2 but players of Rajasthan Royals dropped KL Rahul's catch three times in the match. At first, Rahul is dropped by Lewis at a deep point then Riyan Parag failed to hang on to Rahul's catch at mid-on. Later, an easy catch was dropped by Sakariya at short fine leg.

Missing 'Universe Boss' Gayle

The Universe Boss Gayle was dropped from the first match of Punjab King on Tuesday. Interestingly, Kris Gayle celebrated his 42nd birthday on the very same day when Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals were up against each other. Missing Gayle in action on his special day was unforeseen.

