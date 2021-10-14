New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: It was defiantly a phenomenal moment for all the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fans as the team defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium to book a place into the final against Chennai Super Kings.

In order to gain victory over DC, KKR had to achieve 136 runs in 20 overs. Chasing 136 runs, KKR achieved the target on the second last ball of their innings with Rahul Tripathi slamming the winning boundary to take his team to the finals.

Hailing the incredible win, Indian cricketer Abhinav Mukund took to his Twitter and appreciated Tripathi for his amazing performance and maintaining his calm. Mukund wrote "0,1,1,W,0,0,0,0,0,0,1,W,2,0,1,0,0,W,1,0,W,W,SIX! What a finish! I did not see that coming!@Avesh_6 @AnrichNortje02 @KagisoRabada25 @ashwinravi99 almost pulled off an incredible heist! Kudos to @tripathirahul52 for keeping his calm!"

Apart from Mukund, Kuldeep Yadav and Pat Cummins also praised the team for an incredible victory.

An exciting game of cricket. The nerves towards the end. Whoof! 🙌 Superb work boys. All the hard work paying off @KKRiders 💜💜 pic.twitter.com/e023wqIY8Q — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) October 13, 2021

That was intense…brilliant win @KKRiders 1 more to go!! #KorboLorboJeetbo — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) October 13, 2021

KKR fans clearly cannot keep calm as a tsunami of tweets and retweets started over Twitter. Where one fan wrote "A crazy sequence... 0,1,1,W,0,0,0,0,0,0,1,W,2,0,1,0,0,W,1,0,W,W,SIX! What a crazy finish... how does a team do that... DC stayed in it... nerves played their part but in the end, Tripathi won it for KKR".

What a crazy finish... how does a team do that... DC stayed in it... nerves played their part but in the end, Tripathi won it for KKR. — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) October 13, 2021

While another said, "So basically it was a game of phrases First DC fans: Oh what have you done that Than KKR fans :Oh you.. , what have you done that ..... Than in last DC fans: What have you done that Same phrases different emotions #DCvsKKR #IPL2021"

Same phrases different emotions#DCvsKKR #IPL2021 #CricketLIVE — Shivansh Pandey (@Shivansh777771) October 13, 2021

Have a look at other reactions:

I am very surprised that @AnrichNortje02 was given only one over in PP and clearly 10 runs shortage for #DelhiCapitals in their PP. Overall #KKR and DC bowlers showed why they are best in this season phase 2. #DCvsKKR #IPL2021 @RishabhPant17 @Eoin16 — Naveen Kumar A (@NaveenA94434) October 13, 2021

Now Kolkata Knight Riders will play Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the final on Friday.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen