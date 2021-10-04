New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians have been one of the best sides to play the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they have won the cash-rich tournament five times. However, the Mumbai Indians have been struggling in this season of the IPL with several of their senior players, including Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, failing to perform at the big stage.

Mumbai Indians' poor form in IPL 2021 has left the fans disappointed. Their chances to qualify for the playoffs are also bleak as they lost their previous league game against Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals on October 2 at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium.

Currently, Mumbai Indians have 10 points from 12 games and are ranked at the seventh position at the points table. Their chances to qualify for the playoffs are bleak, but not over yet.

So how can Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians qualify for the playoffs of the IPL 2021?

From here, Mumbai Indians need to win their last two leagues games. They would face Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals on October 5 in Sharjah while they will lock horns with Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad at Abu Dhabi on October 8.

It must be mentioned that a loss in any of the remaining games will end the chances of Mumbai Indians qualifying for the IPL 2021 playoffs.

However, winning their last league games would not be enough for the Mumbai Indians as their net run rate (NRR) is the second-lowest in this season of the IPL. From here, Mumbai Indians would hope that Rajasthan Royals beat Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders while KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings lose at least one of their remaining games.

Following is the full squad of Mumbai Indians for IPL 2021:

Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare (wicket-keeper), Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard (vice captain), Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh, Adam Milne, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Rahul Chahar and Trent Boult.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma