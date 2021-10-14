New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the Indian Premier League in 2010, 2011 and 2018 and now they are the first finalist of the Indian Premier League 2021. The team crushed Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 with 4 wickets to become the finalist for the grand finale of IPL 2021. Now, CSK will play the finale on 15 Oct against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Chennai Super Kings is one of the franchises that has always impressed its fan with their performance. Although the T20 tournament for CSK this year was a bit better, as the franchise became the first team to qualify for the play-offs, last year the same team went through a bad phase and become the first one to get kicked off the play-offs race.

CSK so far has qualified for every play-off except the one in 2020. This year the team pulled them back in the games as many players performed brilliantly to win matches from the starting. As the franchise has already made it into the finale of IPL 2021, we have brought you the journey of the team in this year's tournament.

Here's a look at Chennai Super King's IPL 2021 journey:

Match 1: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi capitals

Result - DC won by 7 wickets

Match 2: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab kings

Result - CSK won by 6 wickets

Match 3: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Result - CSK won by 45 runs

Match 4: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata knight Riders

Result - CSK won by 18 runs

Match 5: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Result - CSK won by 69 runs

Match 6: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Result - CSK by 7 wickets

Match 7: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Result - MI won by 4 wickets

Match 8: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Result - CSK won by 20 runs

Match 9: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Banglore

Result - CSK won by 6 wickets

Match 10: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Result - CSK won by 2 wickets

Match 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Result - CSK won by 6 wickets

Match 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Result - RR won by 7 wickets

Match 13: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Result - DC won by 3 wickets

Match 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings

Result - PBKS won by 6 wickets

Chennai displayed some class actions from all the players of the team as both batsmen and bowlers of the franchise gave their best to win crucial matches.

List of all the top players of this season:

Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja is an all-rounder who displayed exceptionally good performance with both bat and ball in the season 14th of the Indian Premier League.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Gaikwad is one of the batters who scored consistent runs for Chennai Super Kings in this year's tournament so far. The batsmen impressed fans with his stability and consistency. He also became the 3rd batter to score 600 runs for the CSK.

Faf Du Plessis

The batter added many extra and crucial runs for Chennai in the 2021 Indian Premier League. Du Plessis has scored 546 runs in the IPL 2021 in 14 matches at an average of 45.50 and with a healthy strike rate of 137.53.

