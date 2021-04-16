IPL 2021: Dhoni would now have to keep an eye on his bowlers because if he repeats the slow-over rate offence again within the next two games, the former Indian capital would become a "repeat offender" due to which he could face a ban of two to four games.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) didn't have an ideal start to the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after they lost their inaugural game against Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals by seven wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Following the match, Dhoni, who has won three IPL titles for CSK, was penalised Rs 12 lakh for his side's slow over-rate. Dhoni would now have to keep an eye on his bowlers because if he repeats the slow-over rate offence again within the next two games, the former Indian capital would become a "repeat offender" due to which he could face a ban of two to four games.

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has clearly instructed the IPL teams and match referees that the maximum time to finish an innings of 20 overs should be 90 minutes, following which franchises and captains could face a ban or penalty.

The Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, will face KL Rahul's Punjab Kings in their next IPL game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. After Friday, the CSK will face Rajasthan Royals on Monday at the Wankhede only.

'Dhoni not leading if he bats at number 7'

Meanwhile, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has slammed Dhoni for batting at number 7. Gambhir, who won two IPL titles for Kolkata Knight Riders, believes that Dhoni should bat higher up the order as he is no longer the kind of player who can come in and send the ball to the boundary at the start of his innings.

"MS Dhoni should be batting higher, that's what matters because ultimately people should start leading from the front. We keep mentioning this thing that a leader needs to lead from the front. You can't be leading, when you're batting at No.7. Yes, there are issues in their bowling line up," Gambhir said.

"Plus, he is not the MS Dhoni, which he used to be probably four or five years back, where he could just come in and start taking on the bowlers from the word go. For me, I think he needs to bat at number four/ five. Nothing below that," he added.

