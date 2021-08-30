IPL 2021: Just like season 13, the second phase of IPL 2021 would be played in the UAE -- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi from September 19. The first game would be played between Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians and Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was halted after COVID-19 breached the bio-bubbles of several teams as India got hit by the second wave of the pandemic. However, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has announced that the second phase of the IPL 2021 will begin from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As fans across India wait for the beginning of the second phase of the IPL 2021, several international players have made themselves unavailable due to injuries or prior commitments, forcing franchisees to look for replacements. So far, four franchises have announced replacements for the second phase of the IPL 2021. Take a look here:

* Wanindu Hasaranga to replace Adam Zampa (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

* Dushmantha Chameera to replace Daniel Sams (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

* George Garton to replace Kane Richardson (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

* Tim David to replace Finn Allen (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

* Akash Deep to replace Washington Sundar (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

* Glenn Phillips to replace Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals)

* Tabraiz Shamsi to replace Andrew Tye (Rajasthan Royals)

* Nathan Ellis to replace Riley Meredith (Punjab Kings)

* Adil Rashid to replace Jhye Richardson (Punjab Kings)

* Tim Southee to replace Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Just like season 13, the second phase of IPL 2021 would be played in the UAE -- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi from September 19. The first game would be played between Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians and Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.

The BCCI has said that qualifier qualifier 1 would be played on October 10 in Dubai while the eliminator would be held at Sharjah on October 11. The second qualifier would be played at Sharjah only on October 13 and the final would be held in Dubai on October 15.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma