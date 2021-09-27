New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 39th match of the 14 seasons of the Indian Premier League was played between Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The nail-biting match between the two was won by Royal Challengers Bangalore with a margin of 54 runs.

Sent in to bat first Glen Maxwell and Virat Kohli starred with the bat as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) posted a score of 165/6. Chasing the target of 166 Mumbai Indians batters were bowled out by the magnificent bowlers of RCB. Harshal Patel, Yuzi Chahal showed some class action and got their 6th won in the IPL so far. The clash between the two Virat and Rohit inflamed some on-field fire with many talking points.

Virat Kohli's huge milestone

RCB skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday added yet another feather to his cap as he became the first Indian to reach 10,000 runs in all T20 cricket formats. Virat Kohli made his last 6 runs by hitting the ball off the ground against Bumrah. In his 298th innings, Kohli scored 51 runs off 42 balls.

One man show Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell in the match against MI impressed everyone with his all-rounder skills as the Australian cricketer thrashed MI bowlers with his sixes and MI batters by stumping them. Maxwell scored a whopping 56 runs off 37 balls with 3 sixes and 6 fours in his innings. He took 2 wickets off 23 runs.

Two in Two for Bumrah

The right-arm fast bowler dismissed Glenn Maxwell and Ab de Villiers in two consecutive deliveries in the penultimate over and helped MI to stop RCB slow down. But, missed his hat-trick. Bumrah took 3 crucial wickets and gave 36 runs in his 4 overs.

Harshal Patels' maiden hat-trick

Harshal Patel starred with the ball for RCB as the 30-year-old dismissed Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, and Rahul Chahar on three consecutive deliveries in the 17th over. He took his first hat-trick and got RCB's 3rd. Harshal Patel in total took 4 wickets off just 17 runs in 3.1 overs.

Mumbai's big drop in the points table

With a 54 run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday, MI dropped to 7th position in IPL 14 points table and lost two points. While RCB still remained on 3rd with 2 additional points.

Posted By: Ashita Singh