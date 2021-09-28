New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 41st match of the IPL was played between Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders and Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals. A fine all-around performance from Narine saw KKR beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by three wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowlers put on a clinical show to restrict Delhi Capitals (DC) to 127/9. Chasing a target of 128, KKR had a shaky start as Capitals claimed two wickets in the first powerplay. But the duo Rana and Gill provided much-needed stability for KKR to win the match at last.

Versatile Venkatesh Iyer

In the match against Delhi Capitals, Venkatesh Iyer did something unusual. He bowled at the death overs and then opened the innings alongside Shubman Gill. Venkatesh scored 14 off 15 balls and took 2 important wickets in the game.

Rishabh Pant-Steve Smith mixed bag

Rishabh Pant and Steve Smith remained the highest scorer of the match against Kolkata. Rishabh's 39 runs off 36 balls and Steve Smith's 39 runs off 34 balls pushed the total score of Delhi Capitals to 127/9.

Avesh Khan's 3 wicket-haul

The right-arm fast bowler of Delhi Capital's played a major role in sending the KKR batters back to the pavilion. He struck and dismissed Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik, and Tim Southee but his team failed to win the match.

Shikhar Dhawan leads the purple cap board again!

Shikhar Dhawan in the match against KKR has replaced Sanju Samson to become the leader of the purple cap yet again. Shikhar Dhawan scored 24 off 20 balls and later was dismissed by Lockie Ferguson.

KKR back in the race!

With a win against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, KKR has made it back into the game again. KKR has gained 2 points and jumped up to 4th position in the points table while Delhi Capitals is on the 2nd position in the IPL 2021 points table.

Posted By: Ashita Singh