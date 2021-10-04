New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 49th match of the Indian Premier League was played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR bowlers maintained a tight leash before Shubman Gill steered the chase to help his team register a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium here on Sunday.

With the win, Kolkata now has 12 points from 13 matches and remains in contention for the last spot in the playoffs stage. It wasn't a straightforward chase of 116 for Kolkata, who was watchful in their first four overs.

Here are talking points of the SRH vs KKR match:

SRH struggles!

Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen struggled to score runs in front of KKR bowlers. The bowlers maintained a leash as Tim Southee dismissed Wriddhiman Saha in the first over. Jason Roy was the next man to get out as Shivam Mavi struck in the fourth over. The wickets fell one after another as they managed to score only 115 runs off 120 balls.

Shubman Gill's crucial 50.

Shubman Gill displayed a subtle shift in gears and hit Kolkata's first boundary. Gill hit five boundaries in seven balls to ease tension in the Kolkata camp. Gill reached his maiden half-century in IPL 2021 against SRH on Sunday.

Debutant Umran's achievement

On his IPL debut, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fast bowler Umran Malik clocked 150.06kph kmph, which is the fastest delivery bowled by an Indian in the ongoing IPL 2021. The 21-year-old bowler was roped in as a Covid-19 replacement for T Natarajan.

Dinesh Karthik completed 4000 IPL runs

Dinesh Karthik became the 11th batsman to achieve the feat. He completed his 4000 runs against SRH on Sunday in his 209th match. He is only the second player from KKR to achieve this milestone.

David Warner cheering in the stands!

With the SRH flag in hand, David cheered for his team from the stands. The SRH opener made his first appearance in the match against KKR on Sunday after getting dropped from the playing XI. For the unversed, David Warner got dropped out of the team after their encounter with Punjab Kings on September 25 because of being out of form.

