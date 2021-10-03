New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 47th match of the IPL was played between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Yashasvi Jaiswal timed it beautifully while Shivam Dube deflated Chennai Super Kings and got a seven-wicket morale-boosting victory against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL on Saturday.

Batting first CSK batsman owned the stage as he completed a coveted maiden IPL ton. Gaikwad struck as many as nine fours and five sixes in his 60-ball 101 not out to make a mockery of Royals' bowling attack but failed to win the match as the dual efforts from Dube and Jaiswal crushed his 100.

Here are some talking points about the breathtaking match between CSK and RR:

Ruturaj Gaikwad one man army

Chennai Super Kings batsman scored a maiden century as showered the stadiums with runs. His unbeaten 101 made him the leading scorer for his team and also got him the Orange Cap. Rituraj now is the batsman to hit most sixes in the UAE.

Jaiswal, Dube nullifies Gaikwad's efforts

RR openers came out blazing to stun their opposition with young Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a 19-ball fifty. Shivam Dube then provided the finishing touches as RR chased down the target with 15 balls to spare and won the match.

MS Dhoni's 200th match as CSK captain

Dhoni remains one of the most successful captains in the T20 league's history with three IPL titles. In the match against RR on Saturday, MS Dhoni achieved a new milestone as the wicket-keeper batsman led his team CSK for the 200th time in the IPL.

That goes highest for Rajasthan in powerplay!

In the match against Chennai, Rajasthan displayed some class action. The franchise batsman scored the highest run of 81 in the powerplay for the team since their very first season.

Rajasthan kept play-offs' hope alive!

By winning a thrilling match against table-toppers of IPL 2021 CSK, Rajasthan on Saturday gained 2 points and kept their contender ship for the play-offs alive.

Posted By: Ashita Singh