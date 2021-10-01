New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 44th Match of Indian Premier League season 14 was played between MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chennai Super Kings won big as they thrashed the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets in the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. CSK won the toss and decided to chase. Sent in to bat first SRH batsmen failed to put a big score as the team got bundled at 134/7 in the allotted overs.

Chasing the target of 135, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis scored 45 and 41 runs respectively before Ambati Rayudu and skipper MS Dhoni took CSK over the line in the final over. With a big win against SRH, Chennai marches ahead as and Hyderabad is left to finish off their remaining matches and wrap up.

Here are the talking points about CSK vs SRH match:

MSD's 100 catches as wicket-keeper for CSK

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni on Thursday became the first player to complete a hundred catches for a franchise in the Indian Premier League. Dhoni took three catches in the match on Thursday.

Josh Hazlewood- Dwayne Bravo wicket train

Josh Hazlewood and Dwayne Bravo impressed on a slow pitch to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to a below-par 134/7 in 20 overs. Hazlewood took three wickets for 24 runs, his best figures in the IPL while Bravo scalped two wickets for 17 runs.

Faf du Plessis's 2500 runs for CSK

Faf du Plessis became the third player to score 2,500 IPL runs for CSK. The batsman scored 41 in the match and achieved the feat. Apart from Faf, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina are the others on the elite list.

Ruturaj's run show

Ruturaj Gaikwad now has scored 611 runs in his first 17 IPL innings, most for an Indian batter and sixth-most overall. Ruturaj against SRH in the 44th match of IPL and his 17, has scored 45 runs and served Chennai with a win.

SRH out of play-offs!

Sunrisers Hyderabad after witnessing a defeat from Chennai is out of the play-offs race. The franchise for the first time after 2015 has failed to make it in the play-offs of IPL. Meanwhile, on the other hand, with a win against SRH, CSK has become the first franchise in IPL 14 to qualify for the play-offs.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh