New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 40th match of season 14 of Indian Premier Leagues was played between Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. Sunrisers Hyderabad stole an enormous win by 7 wickets playing their 10th match in the IPL. Rajasthan won the toss but failed to win the match as Debutant Jason Roy and captain Kane Williamson thrilled with the bat in the run chase.

Sanju Samson starred with the bat as Rajasthan Royals (RR) posted a score of 164/5 in their allotted twenty overs. Later, Hyderabad enjoyed a terrific start as their openers Jason Roy and Wriddhiman Saha amassed 57 runs in the first 5 overs and Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma added the crucial runs to win the game.

Sanju Samson's class batting

Sanju Samson starred with the bat and added runs as Rajasthan Royals (RR) posted a score of 164/5. Samson played an all-important inning of 82. Samson's 82 took him to the top of the Orange Cap leader board. Sanju Samson also completed 3000 IPL runs and became the 1st RR batsman to achieve the milestone.

Jason Roy's fantastic debut

Jason Roy made his IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday in Dubai. The batsman with his fantastic batting scored a half-century and became only the second SRH player to hit a half-century on debut. Jason scored 60 off 42 balls.

Kane Williamson's is at it again

SRH skipper finished the match against Rajasthan with a 4 and won the game for his team. Kane Williamson reached his fifty after scoring back-to-back boundaries and also completed the run-chase with minimum fuss. He remained unbeaten and scored 51 off 41 balls.

Bhuvneshwar's ball control

Bhuvneshwar Kumar tried to bring the game back for SRH with his consistent yorker deliveries in the 17th and 19th over as he only gave 7 seven suns. In his spell against RR in Dubai, Bhuvneshwar picked 1 wicket in the wicket maiden over and gave 28 runs off the rest balls.

SRH's successful run chase against RR

Sunriser's last two successful run chases of targets over 160 have now been against Rajasthan Royals. Before the last match in Dubai on Sunday, SRH had chased a total of 199 against RR on 29 March in 2019.

