New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 37th match of the Indian Premier League was played between Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderbad and KL Rahul's Punjab Kings. Punjab Kings heaped huge praises for defending a total of 125 and winning the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad with 5 runs. Sunrisers were restricted to 120 for 7 in a modest chase of 126 against Punjab. After Punjab batsman failed to put a major score on the scoreboard, it was their bowlers who came to the rescue and effortlessly defended a low total of 125.

Ravi Bishnoi scalped three wickets while Mohammad Shami returned with two wickets for PBKS. For Hyderabad, Wriddhiman Saha and Jason Holder played innings of 31 and 47. Match came down to the wire in the last over of Nathan Ellis but the Australian held his nerves to bowl Punjab across the finish line. The match marked some interesting points to talk about.

Punjab King's shaky batting

Sent in to bat first Punjab kings had a shaky start and a shaky finish as the batting lineup crumbled in front of SRH bowlers. With KL Rahul's 21 off 21 and Aiden Markram's 27 off 32, the team managed to score a total of 125/7 in the allotted 20 overs in Sunday's match.

Bhisno-Shami to the rescue

Mohammad Shami and Ravi Bishnoi of Punjab Kings saved the team and helped them to sweep the most crucial game. Ravi Bishnoi gave a breakthrough in the earlier over and took 3 wickets giving 24 runs. While Mohammad Shami picked 2 important wickets.

Jason Holder luckless heroics

Jason Holder who came into bat at number 7, the big West Indian smashed two more sixes in Nathan Ellis' over to gather 16 runs in the 16th over and scored 47 to add in the total of 120 runs made by Sunrisers. He also took 3 wickets of 19 runs in the match.

Lowest total defended in IPL 2021 match in UAE

Punjab Kings successfully defended a total of 125 runs in a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday. 125 marked the lowest defended runs in the IPL 2021 in UAE till now.

Sunrisers Hyderabad out of play-offs

After losing their 8th match out of 9, Sunrisers Hyderabad is out of the race of play-offs for the 14th season of the Indian Premier League. The team is in the last position in the points table. Punjab Kings with their latest win has hopped to number 5 position on the points table of IPL 2021.





