New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 51st match of the Indian Premier League was played between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. Ishan Kishan blistering runs powered Mumbai Indians to an easy eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Sent into bat first Rajasthan Royals failed to put up a decent score as the team bundled up at 90/9 in the allotted overs. Chasing a paltry target of 91, Mumbai Indian got off to a flying start as opener Rohit Sharma smoked two sixes in the first three overs. Ishan Kishan continued smashing the ball and he along with Suryakumar Yadav took Mumbai Indians towards a much-needed win.

Here are the talking points from Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match:

Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neesham's heroics:

Nathan Coulter-Nile delivered the first breakthrough for MI as he picked four wickets and thrashed RR's batsmen. James Neesham removed three Rajasthan Royals batsmen as the Sanju Samson-led side failed to rise on the occasion of a must-win game.

Ishan Kishan's blistering runs:

Ishan Kishan made some noise with his blazing batting against RR on Tuesday. The batsman scored a half-century in just 25 balls and swept off the game for MI. With his 50/25 balls, he completed 1000 runs in the IPL and became the 10th Indian player to achieve this feat for MI.

Rohit Sharma's first Indian in 400 6s Club:

Rohit Sharma set a good start for MI as he gave a boundary of his very first ball. He scored 22 off13 with 6s and became the first Indian batter and seventh overall player to complete 400 sixes in T20 cricket. He cleared the fence twice to get the milestone.

Lowest runs for RR:

Rajasthan Royals recorded the lowest ever total of Indian Premier League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 90/9. These 90 runs also marked the second-lowest total in IPL after batting the entire 20 overs.

Rajasthan out while Mumbai afloat:

With this win, five-time champions Mumbai, who were tied on 10 points with Rajasthan and Punjab Kings before this game, leveled KKR on points (12) but are a place below them in 5th due to an inferior net run-rate. While Mumbai's hopes for play-offs are still alive, Rajasthan Royals are out of the race.

