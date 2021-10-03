New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 48th match of the T20 tournament, IPL was played between Royal Challenger's Bangalore and Punjab Kings. Glenn Maxwell soaring runs and then Yuzvendra Chahal spun a web around Punjab Kings as they once again bungled a chase allowing Royal Challengers Bangalore to book a play-off berth with a six-run victory in an IPL game on Sunday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a total of 164 for 7 in 20 overs. Apart from Maxwell, Devdutt Padikkal also played a vital knock of 40 runs for RCB.In reply, openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal came to all guns blazing and gave Punjab Kings a solid start. Yuzvendra Chahal then picked three wickets including the big scalp of Mayank Agarwal and brought RCB back into the contest to win it.

Here are the talking points from RCB vs PBKS thriller:

Maxwell- AB's soaring runs

Glenn Maxwell scored firing fifty with AB de on his side. The duo added most crucial runs for the team after the 12th over. Maxwell went on to score a 57 off 33 while AB de Villiers score 23 off 18 balls.

It takes two to tango aka Henriques-Shami

Punjab pegged back RCB by picking three quick wickets, all by Moises Henriques, the bowler dismissed the top 3 batsmen of RCB one after one. He took 3 wickets by giving just 12 runs. Md Shami dismissed 3 in a single over and stopped RCB's runs.

Mayank Agarwal brought back hope

Mayank Agarwal thrashed RCB bowlers with his bat and propelled Punjab Kings chase. The batsman scored 57 of 42 balls in the match against RCB.

Yuzuvendra Chahal's breakthrough

Yuzvendra Chahal scalped two wickets while Shahbaz Ahmed and George Garton returned with one piece. Later the bowler dismissed Nicholas Pooran and got RCB back in the game.

Royals in the playoffs!

With this win, RCB now have 16 points and became the third team after CSK and DC to have made it to the last four stages. RCB stands at the 3rd position on the IPL points table.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh