New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 45th match of the 14th season of IPL was played between KL Rahul's Punjab Kings and Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders. KL Rahul smashed a gutsy fifty while Sharukh Khan slammed KKR bowlers as Punjab Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by five wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

Chasing 166, Punjab Kings got off to a good start as openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal scored 46 in the first six overs. However, it was Shahrukh who smashed the winning six for Punjab Kings. Earlier, Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi of KKR were dealing in boundaries and were on course to put on a mammoth total before Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh staged a comeback for Punjab Kings.

Here are some talking points from the nail-biting game:

Venkatesh Iyer's 50

Venkatesh Iyer scored his second half-century in his fifth IPL match against Punjab Kings on Thursday. His crucial 50 helped KKR to put up a total of 165 in the allotted overs.

It takes two to Tango!

Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi's bowling over provided Punjab Kings with a much-needed breakthrough and applied breaks to KKR batsmen from scoring any further from 165. Arshdeep took 3 wickets and gave 32 runs while Bishnoi dismissed 2 and gave 22 runs off his 4 overs.

KL Rahul's rocking innings

Punjab Kings skipper Lokesh Rahul smashed KKR with his batting. The batsman put up a brilliant show in the Dubai Cricket stadium. He completed his half-century and scored 67 off 55 balls.

Shahrukh Khan's cameo

Punjab Kings Batsman Shahrukh unleashed hell on the KKR bowlers as he swept off the match with his short but vital innings. Shahrukh fished off the game with a six and remain unbeaten as he scored 22 off just 9 balls in the match against KKR on Friday.

Punjab King's back in bay!

With a win against KKR, Punjab Kings has very much kept their chances of qualifying in the play-offs. Punjab has now gained 10 points in the table and the franchise's fight for the play-offs is tougher than ever.

Posted By: Ashita Singh