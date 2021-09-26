New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 38th match of the Indian Premier League was played between Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Chasing against Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai won by 2 wickets on Sunday. Winning the toss, Kolkata Knight Riders opted to bat first.

Rahul Tripathi's gutsy knock and Nitish Rana's quickfire helped Rajasthan Royals post a total of 171/6 in their allotted 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings. Chennai chased the total of 172 with Faf and Ruturaj innings of 43 off 30 and 40 off 28 respectively. However, it was Jadeja who had the final say in the game as he blasted 20 off the penultimate over and pushed his team towards a win.

MS Dhoni takes most IPL catches as wicket-keeper

Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a match against Kolkata achieved a new record of taking most IPL catches as a wicket-keeper. In the match against Kolkata MSD took 2 catches and completed the feat. The 40-year-old player has now 116 catches to his name.

Shardul Thakur's wicket-maiden over

It is Shardul Thakur who took the wicket of informed batsman Venkatesh Iyer for just 18 runs in the 6th over of the match. With one wicket and no run, Shardul Thakur took a wicket-maiden for Chennai against Kolkata on Sunday.

Ravindra Jadeja's valiant runs

Ravindra Jadeja against KKR brought in a storm of runs as he sent the ball out of the stadium with two sixes and two fours against Prasidh Krishna in the 19th over of 2nd innings. Jadeja scored 22 off 8 balls and took 1 wicket with the ball.

KKR' 6th loss defending off the final ball:

With a 2 wicket loss against Chennai, while defending at the final ball of the innings, Kolkata Knight Riders marked their 6th loss as a franchise who lost defending a target off the final ball.

Chennai back on top & all set for the play-offs

With a win against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, Chennai Super Kings have gained two points and qualified for the play-offs of IPL 2021. Chennai with 16 points on the table has yet again conquered the 1st position in the IPL points table.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh