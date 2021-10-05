New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In the 50th clash of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings was up against Delhi Capitals. Where in Delhi Capitals bowlers put out an impressive show with the ball before Shimron Hetmyer led his side to a thrilling three-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

Sent in to bat first Chennai lost their prolific opening pair of Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad in power-play. Later, Rayudu brought up runs for Chennai with his half-century and took his team's total to 136/5. With Shimron Hetmyer's unbeaten 28 Delhi Capitals became the table toppers of IPL 2021.

Here are talking points from DC vs CSK match:

Ambati Rayudu's life saving fifty

Ambati Rayudu's unbeaten 55 carried Chennai Super Kings to the total of 136/5 in the allotted overs. Rayudu slapped DC bowlers to score a hefty half-century off 43 balls with 5 fours and 2 sixes.

Shikhar Dhawan's multiple milestones

Shikhar Dhawan completed his 500 runs in the IPL 2021 and also became the only second Indian batsman to achieve this feat 5 times in the tournament. He also became the second player to complete 900 IPL runs against CSK. He achieved the feat in his 300th T20 match.

Shimron Hetmyer's cameo to the win!

Shimron Hetmyer smashed 28 runs off 18 balls to help Delhi Capitals register a thrilling three-wicket win over CSK. The batsman provided needed runs for DC as Shimron Hetmyer smashed 17 in the 17th and 18th over respectively as Delhi Capitals moved towards victory.

Delhi Capital's rare achievement

After defeating CSK with 3 wickets on Monday, Delhi Capitals became the first team to defeat both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings twice in a single IPL season. This rare thing happened for the first time after 2008.

Delhi Capital's the Table Toppers

With this win against CSK, Delhi has now leapfrogged Chennai to the top of the points table. Delhi Capital now has 20 points off their 13th match in IPL 2021. With this win, they might end up in the number 1 position on the points table.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh