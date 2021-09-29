New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 42nd clash in the 14th season of the Indian Premier League was between Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians and KL Rahul's Punjab Kings at Abu Dhabi. A clinical show by bowlers along with an unbeaten 40 from Hardik Pandya helped Mumbai Indians seal a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday.

Sent in to bat first Aiden Markram and Deepak Hooda led the fightback effort for Punjab, adding 61 runs for the fifth wicket. Chasing the target of 136 Mumbai were given a double jolt when Skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav had to walk back to the Pavilion in the early overs. Then came in Saurabh Tiwari and Quinton de Kock who provided the side with much-needed stability and further Hardik Pandya hit the winnings run.

Here are the talking points of the nail-biting match:

Aiden Markram vital innings

Punjab Kings player Aiden Markram in the first innings of the match scored 40 runs and provided the much-needed stability and added runs to the scoreboard to take the team's total to 1345/6 in the allotted overs.

Kieron Pollard's super milestone

West Indies all-rounder Kieron in the match against Punjab Kings took 2 wickets and completed his feat of 300 T20 wickets. He dismissed two big names KL Rahul and Chris Gayle. Pollard also has 10000 runs in the T20 cricket. He is the first player to achieve this double bonanza.

Quinton De Kock's 7000 T20 runs

The left-handed batsman achieved a huge milestone of completing his 7000 T20 runs in the match against PBKS. The batsman scored 27 off 29 in the match. Quinton has completed this feat in his 232nd T20 match. The player has 4 centuries and 44 half-centuries under his name in this format.

Hardik Pandya- Saurabh Tiwari's fiery knock

Hardik Pandya and Saurabh Tiwari's dazzling knocks of 40 and 45 respectively led Mumbai Indians to win the game against Punjab Kings on Tuesday. The duo dealt in sixes and fours to chase the modest total of 136.

Mumbai Indian's first win the Emirates

With a win in the match, Mumbai Indians registered their first win in the 2nd phase of IPL in UAE. So far Mumbai had played 4 games in the UAE but was defeated in the last 3 of them that were against CSK, KKR, and RCB. Mumbai has hopped to 5th position in the points table with 10 points.

Posted By: Ashita Singh