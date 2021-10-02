New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 46th match of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League was played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Spinner Axar Patel and pacer Avesh Khan picked three wickets apiece as Delhi Capitals (DC) restricted Mumbai Indians (MI) to just 129/8 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) and won by 4 wickets encounter at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Put into bat, MI got off to a horrible start as Avesh dismissed Rohit in the second over of the innings. Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya tried to steady the ship for MI in the death overs failed to score big. Chasing the modest total of 130, DC also got off to a shaky start but managed to win the match.

Here are the talking points of the DC vs MI match:

Avesh Khans's heroics

Avesh Khan struck and dismissed crucial wickets as the bowler removed the dangerous Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Nathan Coulter-Nile. He took 3 wickets and gave just 15 runs from his 4 overs.

Axar Patel's thundering dismissals

Axar Patel scalped the wickets of Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, and Saurabh Tiwary. The bowler took 3 wickets and gave just 21 runs in his bowling over.

MI's shaky batting

Mumbai's batting line-up stumbled in front of Delhi Capitals bowlers as the MI score read 66/2 at the halfway mark in the innings. The wickets kept falling at regular intervals as Mumbai lost Saurabh Tiwary and Kieron Pollard within the span of 10 balls and managed to score just 129 runs.

DC's struggle with batting

Delhi Capitals bowlers put a spectacular show but batsmen set off with a shaky start as DC were 46-3 after 6 overs and 75/4 after 11 overs but they managed to win the match courtesy of Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 33.

DC ahead in the race of play-offs

With a win against Mumbai Indians on Saturday, Delhi Capitals gained 2 points and have almost qualified for the IPL 14 playoffs. While MI dropped down on the points table to 6th position.

