New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 36th match of the Indian Premier League was played between Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals and Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium at Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Delhi Capitals crushed Rajasthan Royals to win the match with 33 runs. Winning the toss Sanju Samson opted to bowl first.

Sent in to bat, DC batsman Shreyas Iyer batted aggressively along with Shimron Hetmyer as he hits a quickfire 28 to help Delhi Capitals reach a respectable 154/6 in their 20 overs. Chasing the modest target of 155 the Rajasthan Royal's batting line-up crumbled as DC bowlers took 3 wickets within 6 overs. The nail-biting match ended with a well-deserved win for Delhi Capitals and many talking points.

Shreyas Iyer's crucial runs

Delhi Capital's batsman Shreyas Iyer added the most crucial run with his innings to put up a total of 154 in 20 overs. In the match against Rajasthan Royals Shreyas scored 43 off 32 balls.

5 wickets by 5 different bowlers

DC bowlers with their brilliant performance managed to take wickets at regular intervals making it difficult for the RR batsmen. Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Ravichandra Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, and Axar Patel each bagged a wicket in their accounts with an economy of under 6.

Ravichandra Ashwin bags 250th T20 wicket

Ravichandra Ashwin took David Miller's wicket and achieved a milestone of 250 wickets in a T20 match. In the match against RR in IPL 2021, Ashwin snapped a wicket and gave 20 runs with an economy of 5 in 4 overs.

Lone warrior Sanju Samson's 70

Rajasthan Royal's skipper Sanju Samson remained unbeaten and emerged as a lone warrior in the modest chase of 154 runs against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Sanju batted brilliantly and scored 70 off 53 balls.

Delhi returned as table toppers

With a win against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, Delhi Capitals gained 2 points with a total of 16 and have jumped up to the number 1 position in the IPL 2021 points table. Delhi Capitals are one more step closer in order to reach the qualifiers. While Rajasthan dropped down to 6th position in the points table.

