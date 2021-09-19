The second half of the tournament is now shifted to UAE, but it hasn't reduced the eagerness and excitement of the fans. With the game happening just a few hour ago, cricket fans took to their Twitter and shared various funny memes.

New Delhi |Jagran Sports Desk: The Indian Premier League is all set to start with its first clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on September 19 at 7:30 PM IST. The game is widely loved by cricket fans and the announcement of the first match has created an environment of excitement and enthusiasm among them. The tournament was supposed to start in the month of may this year, however, due to the rising numbers of Covid-19 cases the game was postponed.

The second half of the tournament is now shifted to UAE, but it hasn't reduced the eagerness and excitement of the fans. With the game happening just a few hour ago, cricket fans took to their Twitter and shared various funny memes.

Have a look at them

Meanwhile, a lot of overseas players have walked out of the tournament due to which the majority of the teams will be fielding different squads from India's leg. Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer already walked out from Rajasthan Royals and now Jos Buttler is also not available. Apart from this, another team Kolkata Knight Riders don’t have their pace spearhead, Pat Cummins. Meanwhile, team Delhi Capital does not have their ace player Chris Woakes.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen