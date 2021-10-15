Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis on Friday broke a seven-year-old record for their side as they recorded the most number of fifty-plus partnerships in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In IPL 2021, the two have scored seven fifty-plus partnerships. Earlier, the record was held was Michael Hussey and Suresh Raina. The two had recorded six fifty-plus partnerships for the Chennai Super Kings in the 2013 edition of the IPL.

This is also the first time since 2011 when two batsmen from the same side have finished at the first and second spot in the list of highest run-getters in the history of the IPL. It must also be mentioned here that this is the third time in the history of the IPL when two players from the same side have scored more than 600 runs in the same IPL season. While Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 635 runs, his opening partner finish with 633 runs in this year's IPL.

Most partnership runs in a season:

939 Virat Kohli - AB de Villiers (2016)

791 David Warner - Jonny Bairstow (2019)

756 Ruturaj Gaikwad - Faf du Plessis (2021)

744 Shikhar Dhawan - Prithvi Shaw (2021)

731 Shikhar Dhawan - David Warner (2016)

Meanwhile, Gaikwad (32) and du Plessis (86) helped Chennai Super Kings Innings set a 193-run target for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final of the IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"I think Shakib was about to bowl two overs. I thought I should take on spin as I am a good player of spin. Faf also played lesser balls up front. It is stopping a little," said 23-year-old Gaikwad after CSK's innings.

"We did brilliantly to get to 192 by hitting some brilliant sixes, off good balls too. We need to bowl well and back it up with the fielding. I wanted him (Faf) to hit that six and add those six important runs (for Orange Cap)," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma