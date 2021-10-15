Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday won the toss against Mahendra Singh Dhoni's experienced Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the high-octane final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both the teams have fielded the same playing XI in the final of the tournament.

The CSK are definitely the favourities to win the IPL 2021 as they have mastered the art of reaching finals of the cash-rich league. However, the KKR would look to re-write history and win their third IPL title.

Here are the LIVE Updates from IPL 2021 final between MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium:

19:51 hours: Just In: Ruturaj Gaikwad now holds the orange cap. He now has scored 627* runs in the tournament so far.

19:44 hours: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis have given CSK a steady start. The two have scored 22 runs in three overs.

19:33 hours: In the first over, the CSK scored just six runs.

19:31 hours: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis have begun the innings for Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan opened the bowling for Kolkata Knight Riders.

19:27 hours: Here's the playing XI for both sides:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Josh Hazlewood.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi and Varun Chakaravarthy.

19:25 hours: Meanwhile, CSK skipper MS Dhoni said that he was also looking to bowl first.

We are looking to bowl first as well, initially it stops a bit and as the game goes on it settles down and toss is uncontrollable and we are prepared for both. It's been a long time (300 T20 games as captain) We started T20 in around 2005-06 and most of the games have been franchise cricket and in the last five years there have been a lot of T20 games in international cricket as well. We are playing with the same squad. Often what really dictates terms is the result and I feel our international players are equipped to deal with whatever the situation maybe, he said.

19:22 hours: We are gonna have a bowl, the wicket looks good and there's some dew around. We are gonna give it everything tonight. We are going with the same team, says KKR captain Eoin Morgan.

19:20 hours: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, opt to bowl first

19:15 hours: Take a look at squads of both teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathy, Shubman Gill, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pawan Negi, M Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Dube, Tim Southee, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russel, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth.

19:10 hours: The CSK have won three IPL titles while the KKR have won the tournament couple of times.

19:05 hours: The toss will be held at 7.30 pm IST.

19:00 hours: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the final of the IPL 2021 on Friday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma