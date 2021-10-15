Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Faf du Plessis' fiery 86 and some brilliant bowling from Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja on Friday helped Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to beat Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Chennai Super Kings now have four IPL titles under Dhoni. They now are only behind Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) who have won the cash-rich league five times.

Earlier in the day, Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl first in the final. However, the decision to bowl first didn't go well as CSK openers -- Ruturaj Gaikwad (32 off 27 balls) and Faf du Plessis (86 off 59 balls) -- hammered the KKR bowlers all around the park to give their side a fiery start. Later, late hittings from Robin Uthappa (31 off 15 balls) and Moeen Ali (37 off 20 balls) helped Chennai Super Kings post a mammoth 192 on the board against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Sunil Narine was the only KKR bowler with decent stats as he picked two wickets, giving just 26 runs from his four overs. Besides Narine, Shivam Mavi picked up a wicket and gave 32 runs in his four overs.

Like CSK, KKR openers -- Shubman Gill (51 off 43 balls) and Venkatesh Iyer (50 off 32 balls) -- gave their side a solid. However, chasing an imposing target of 193, KKR could manage 165 for 9 in their 20 overs. From 91 for no loss in the 11th over, KKR slumped to 125 for 8 in the 17th over in a dramatic batting collapse to lose the final.



Iyer was dismissed by Shardul Thakur in the 11th over. In the very same over, Nitish Rana was dismissed for a duck. The next to fall for KKR were Sunil Narine (2), Shubman Gill (51), Dinesh Karthik (9), and Shakib Al Hasan (0) and the innings quickly derailed with Eoin Morgan's side left at 120/6 in the 15th over, still needing 73 runs for the win. In the end, the task proved too much for KKR, and CSK ended up winning the IPL 2021 title.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 192 for 3 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 86, Moeen Ali 37 not out, Ruturaj Gaikwad 32, Robin Uthappa 31; Sunil Narine 2/26).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 165 for 9 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 51, Venkatesh Iyer 50; Shardul Thakur 3/38, Josh Hazlewood 2/29, Ravindra Jadeja 2/37).

