Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad on Friday re-wrote history after he became the youngest player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to win the orange cap. The 23-year-old achieved this feat after he scored a fiery 32 off just 27 balls in the final of the IPL 2021 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Maharashtra batsman has now scored 635 runs from 16 innings at an average of 45.36 and a strike rate of 136.27. Gaikwad also has 64 fours and 23 sixes to his name in this year's tournament. He is followed by Punjab Kings (PKS) skipper KL Rahul who has 626 runs to his name.

Following is the list of highest run-getters in the IPL 2021:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 635 runs

KL Rahul: 626 runs

Faf du Plessis: 600* runs

Shikhar Dhawan: 587 runs

Glenn Maxwell: 513

Sanju Samson: 484 runs

Prithvi Shaw: 479 runs

Mayank Agarwal: 441 runs

Shubman Gill: 427* runs

Rishabh Pant: 419 runs

Ravindra Jadeja plays his 200th IPL match

While Gaikwad became the youngest orange cap holder in tournament's history, his teammates Ravindra Jadeja and Faf du Plessis played their 200th and 100th Indian Premier League (IPL) match respectively. This came after Eoin Morgan-led KKR won the toss and choose to bowl first against the CSK in the IPL 2021 final.

MS Dhoni-led CSK has won the IPL title thrice and after putting on a dismal show in the 2020 season in UAE, the side made a remarkable comeback this year and some fearless cricket from the franchise has seen Dhoni's men reach the finals. Moving to KKR, Eoin Morgan's side was completely down and out in India's leg as the side had won just two games out of seven. However, travelling to the UAE brought about a change in fortunes.

