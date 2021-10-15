Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings skipper and former India wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday added another record to his kitty after he became the first captain in the cricket history to lead in 300 T20s. The 40-year-old former India captain achieved this rare feat when he came for the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the much-awaited final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

It must be mentioned here that Dhoni and former West Indies captain Daren Sammy are the only two players who have led in more than 200 T20s. The veteran wicket-keeper batsman also holds the record for winning the most IPL games. He has led Chennai Super Kings in 213 games, winning 130 matches. He also has three IPL titles as Chennai Super Kings skipper.

Following is the list of players with most T20s as captain:

MS Dhoni: 300

Daren Sammy: 208

Virat Kohli: 185

Gautam Gambhir: 170

Rohit Sharma: 153

Earlier, Dhoni had confirmed that he won't retire after the final of the IPL 2021. However, he said that here are a "lot of uncertainties" around him playing for the Chennai Super Kings in 15th edition of the cash-rich league.

"Well, you can see me in yellow next year. But whether I will be playing for CSK? There are a lot of uncertainties around it for a simple reason that we have two new teams coming up," Dhoni had said during his side's match against the Punjab Kings in the league stage of the IPL 2021.

"We don't know the retention policy. We don't know how many foreigners, Indian players we can retain, the money cap that every player will be cutting from the kitty. So there are a lot of uncertainties. Unless the rules are in place you can't really decide that," he added.

