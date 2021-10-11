Sharjah | Jagran Sports Desk: Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday knocked Royal Challengers Bangalore out of Indian Premier League 2021 with a four-wicket win in Eliminator to set a date with Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2.

Chasing a below-par target of 139, the Eoin Morgan-led side overcame late hiccups to edge past Bangalore in the last over with two balls to spare.

With KKR needing 7 runs to win off the last over, all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan hit a boundary off Daniel Christian's first delivery to take his team closer to the finish line. Shakib and Morgan then took singles off the next three balls to see KKR home.

However, the real star of the night for KKR was West Indian Sunil Narine, who wrecked RCB with a brilliant performance with both ball and bat.

Narine first rocked RCB with 4 wickets, including that of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell and KS Bharat, to restrict them for 138/7 in 20 overs after RCB won the toss and opted to bat on a slow-paced wicket.

Following his exploit with the ball, Narine played a handy knock of 15-ball 26, an innings laced with 3 sixes, to aid KKR's chase and dash RCB's hopes of winning their maiden IPL trophy.

In the process, Narine also became the first player to score 25 plus runs and take four or more wickets in a knockout game in IPL.

Earlier, with Varun Chakravarthy (0/20) not conceding a single boundary and Shakib (0/24) also keeping the batsmen on a tight leash, the KKR's spin troika in their 12 overs gave away only 65 runs with four boundaries.

Devdutt Padikkal (21 off 18 balls) and skipper Virat Kohli (39 off 33 balls) got off to a great start by adding 49 runs in the first five Powerplay overs after Eoin Morgan started with left-arm spin of Shakib.

The opening duo attacked an under-pressure Shivam Mavi with as many as five boundaries coming in those first few overs.

However, it was Lockie Ferguson (2/30), whose extra pace did Padikkal in as the left-hander, trying to cut, dragged a delivery, pitched well outside off-stump.

RCB's last league match hero Kona Bharat (9 off 15 balls) was clearly troubled because of the slowness of the track with spinners getting the ball to grip off the surface.

He was Narine's first of the four victims when he tried to loft the spinner over long-off but didn't reach to the pitch of the delivery and holed out in the deep by Venkatesh Iyer.

Kohli, who has had good starts in most games but lost the momentum post Powerplay overs with the field spread, once again went into a shell.

The shot that got him out had desperation writ large over it as the slog sweep to a fuller delivery from Narine was never on. The result was a pegged back leg-stump which also spelt doom for RCB.

AB de Villiers (11) has had his worst IPL season and it was a real beauty from Narine -- a classical off-break that went through the gate to embarrass the legendary Proteas.

RCB's best player of the season Maxwell (15) was supposed to have a bad day as per 'Law of Averages' and did catch up with him trying to slog sweep Narine's off-spinner which ballooned to short third-man to make it a dream day for the Trinidad man.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta