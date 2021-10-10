Sharjah (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) led by an aggressive Virat Kohli would face ice-cool demeanour of Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday in the eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The two teams are evenly poised on the papers. However, Kolkata Knight Riders have a slight edge over Royal Challengers Bangalore as they have won 15 out of 28 games the two sides have played together. The RCB this year had finished the league stage at the third position, with 18 points from 14 matches. KKR, meanwhile, secured the fourth position with 14 points by winning seven games.

Here's everything you need to know about pitch report, weather forecast, dream 11 and probable playing XI of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 Eliminator:

Pitch report:

The pitch is Sharjah is expected to be a balanced pitch this year. In the first innings of the game, it is expected to favour the bowlers while the batsmen might get an asistance in the second half of the match. Therefore, team winning the toss would look to bowl first.

Weather forecast:

The weather is expected to stay dry in Sharjah on Monday. The temperature will hover around 28 to 38 degrees Celsius with zero per cent precipitation. The humidity will stay around 31 per cent while the wind speed is expected to be 24 km per hour.

Dream 11:

Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, AB de Villiers, Srikar Bharat (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Mavi, Mohammed Siraj and Sunil Narine.

Probable playing XI of both sides:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Srikar Bharat (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Eoin Morgan (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Full squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Navdeep Saini, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Rajat Patidar, Dushmantha Chameera, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Wanindu Hasaranga, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Kyle Jamieson, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Akash Deep and AB de Villiers.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathy, Shubman Gill, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pawan Negi, M Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Dube, Tim Southee, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russel, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson and Tim Seifert.

