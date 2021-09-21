IPL 2021, DD vs SRH: The fourth game of IPL 2021 phase 2 will be played between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.Scroll to check details

UAE | Jagran Sports Desk: Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first game in the second phase of IPL on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Rishabh Pant's DD and Kane Williamson's SRH have locked horns in a total of 19 games so far, out of which Hyderabad have won 11 games while Delhi has won 8 games.

Delhi Capital has won 6 games while Hyderabad has only managed to won 2 games in the first phase of IPl conducted in May 2021. The match between the two will be played in Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7:30 pm.

Here are all the details that you need about the 33rd Match of IPL 2021 in phase 2 between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Weather Report:

The weathermen have predicted that the weather will stay clear in Dubai on Wednesday. As per the forecast, the temperature will remain around 37 degrees Celcius with 10 percent precipitation and 61 percent humidity.

Dream XI: Prithvi Shaw, Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Bhuvneshwar Kumar,R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis; Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant; Captain: Shikhar Dhawan; Vice-Captain: David Warner

Probable Playing XI:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul, T Natrajan.

Full squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Sam Billings, Shimron Hetmyer, Steven Smith, Vishnu Vinod, Axar Patel, Chris Woakes, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Ripal Patel, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Lukman Meriwala, Manimaran Siddharth, Praveen Dubey, Umesh Yadav, Shams Mulani, Aniruddha Joshi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul, Jason Roy

Posted By: Ashita Singh