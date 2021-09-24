Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: The 36th match of the IPL 14 will be played between Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals and Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 3:30 pm, Saturday. Both the teams have won their first matches in the 2nd phase of IPL 2021. Delhi Capitals and Rajsthan Royals so far have locked horns 23 times with each other, out of which Delhi has won 11 games while Rajasthan has won 12 games.

Here's everything you need to know about the 36th Match of IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals

Pitch report:

The Pitch at has Sheikh Zayed Stadium has traditionally favored batsmen. The pitch in the upcoming match will assist Batsman and pacers might get help in 2nd inning while in the middle overs spinners might come in handy.

Weather Report:

The weathermen have predicted that the weather will stay clear in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. As per the forecast, the temperature will hover around 35 degrees Celcius and wind speed of 19 Kmph with zero chances of rain for an uninterrupted match.

Dream XI:

Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Evin Lewis, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada (VC), Kartik Tyagi

Probable Playing XI:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(wk), Mahipal Lomror, Liam Livingstone, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Full squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Sam Billings, Shimron Hetmyer, Steven Smith, Vishnu Vinod, Axar Patel, Chris Woakes, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Ripal Patel, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Lukman Meriwala, Manimaran Siddharth, Praveen Dubey, Umesh Yadav, Shams Mulani, Aniruddha Joshi

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, David Miller, Anuj Rawat, Chris Morris, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Akash Singh, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Mayank Markande, Mustafizur Rahman, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee

Posted By: Ashita Singh