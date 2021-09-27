New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 41st match of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders and Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 3:30 pm. Delhi Capitals has won their last match while KKR had to witness a defeat in their last match against CSK. So far, the Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders have locked horns 26 times out of which Delhi has won 14 matches while KKR has won 12 matches.

Here's everything you need to know about the 41st Match of IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders

Dc vs KKR Pitch report:

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch is expected to assist spinners in the upcoming match and players like Varun Chakravarthy or Ravichandran Ashwin can play vital roles in the game.

Dc vs KKR Weather Report:

The weathermen have predicted that the weather will stay clear in Sharjah on Tuesday. As per the forecast, the temperature will remain between 34-38 degrees Celcius with zero chances of rain for an uninterrupted match.

Dc vs KKR Dream XI Predictions:

Rishabh Pant (DC), Shubman Gill (KKR), Venkatesh Iyer (KKR), Shikhar Dhawan (DC) Prithvi Shaw (DC), Andre Russell (KKR), Anrich Nortje (DC), Kagiso Rabada (DC), Avesh Khan (DC), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) and Lockie Ferguson (KKR).

Dc vs KKR Probable Playing XI:

Delhi Capitals: Prithivi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell/Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

Dc vs KKR Full squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert, Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Pawan Negi, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Rinku Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Sam Billings, Shimron Hetmyer, Steven Smith, Vishnu Vinod, Axar Patel, Chris Woakes, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Ripal Patel, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Lukman Meriwala, Manimaran Siddharth, Praveen Dubey, Umesh Yadav, Shams Mulani, Aniruddha Joshi

Posted By: Ashita Singh