Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: The 47th match of the 14th season of IPL will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 pm. MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings had won their last game by 6 wickets against SRH while Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals witnessed a defeat against RCB in their last match. So far, Rajasthan and Chennai have locked horns 24 times in the IPL, out of which, CSK has won 15 matches and RR has won 9 matches.

Here's everything you need to know about the 47th match of IPL 2021 between Chennai and Rajasthan

CSK vs RR: Pitch Report

Abu Dhabi's cricket pitch is expected to remain neutral and might help both sides during the match. However, a high scorer game can be witnessed and the team who decides to bowl first will have an advantage and is likely to win the match.

CSK vs RR: Weather Forecast

The weathermen have predicted that the weather will stay clear in Abu Dhabi. As per the forecast, the temperature will hover around 33 degrees Celcius, 73 percent humidity, and with zero chances of rain for an uninterrupted match.

CSK vs RR: Dream 11 prediction:

Sanju Samson, Faf du Plessis (c), Evin Lewis (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Mahipal Lomror, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman

CSK vs RR: Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Liam Livingstone/David Miller, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag/Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman

CSK vs RR: Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Hari Nishanth, Dwayne Bravo, Bhagath Varma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Harishankar Reddy, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Lungi Ngidi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shardul Thakur, Jason Behrendorff

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, David Miller, Anuj Rawat, Chris Morris, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Akash Singh, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Mayank Markande, Mustafizur Rahman, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee

