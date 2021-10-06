Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: The 53rd match of the Indian Premier League will be played between Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and KL Rahul's Punjab Kings at Dubai international stadium on Thursday at 3:30 pm. In the battle of two kings, Chennai Super Kings have already qualified for the play-offs while Punjab Kings is officially out of the IPL 2021. So far, CSK and PBKS have locked horns 25 times in the IPL, out of which, the former has won 16 matches the latter has won 9 games.

Here's everything you need to know about the 53rd match of IPL 2021 between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings

CSK vs PBKS: Pitch Report

Dubai's pitch is expected to assist both bowlers and batsmen for an adequate amount. Dubai traditionally has witnessed high-scoring matches in the past and the next match is also expected to be high scoring.

CSK vs PBKS: Weather Report

The weathermen have predicted that the weather will stay clear in Dubai. As per the forecast, the temperature will hover around 37 degrees Celsius with 47 percent humidity and with zero chances of rain during the match.

CSK vs PBKS: Dream XI prediction

Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, KL Rahul, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Moises Henriques, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar

CSK vs PBKS: Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain/wicketkeeper), Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina/Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (captain/wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Sarfaraz Khan/Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

CSK vs PBKS: Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Hari Nishanth, Dwayne Bravo, Bhagath Varma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Harishankar Reddy, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Lungi Ngidi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shardul Thakur, Jason Behrendorff.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Dawid Malan, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Saurabh Kumar, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Utkarsh Singh, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson

Posted By: Ashita Singh