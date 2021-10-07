Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings might have lost their final league stage game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 against KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings, but their pacer Deepak Chahar won the hearts of cricket fans by proposing his girlfriend at the stands of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

In a video that has been shared on IPL's official Twitter handle, Chahar, who had an off day as he was smashed for 48 runs in his four overs, can be seen dropping on one knee and putting a ring on his girlfriend's finger.

"A special moment for Deepak Chahar! Heartiest congratulations," it tweeted.

Later, Chahar also shared a couple of pictures on his official Instagram account and asked his fans and supporters to bless them. "Picture says it all. Need all your blessings #taken," he captioned it.

He also shared a video of him and his girlfriend in which he could be seen proposing to her. "Special moment," he captioned the video.

Coming on the match, Chahar, who has been in great form in IPL 2021, had an off day as he conceded 48 runs off his four overs with a wicket to his name. The Chennai Super Kings also lost their last league game against Punjab Kings by six wickets.

KL Rahul played a captain's knock for Punjab Kings as he smashed an unbeaten 98 off 42 balls, helping his side chase the target of 135 in just 13 overs. This six-wicket win helped Punjab Kings improve their net run-rate (NRR) and now they have a real chance of making the top four.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 134/6 (Faf du Plessis 76, Ravindra Jadeja 15*; Arshdeep Singh 2-35, Chris Jordan 2-20)

Punjab Kings: 139/4 (KL Rahul 98*, Aiden Markram 13; Shardul Thakur 3-28)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma