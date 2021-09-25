Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: The 38th match of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Abu Dhabi. So far, the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have played 26 games together. While CSK have won 16 of those encounters, KKR have emerged victorious only in nine games while one match ended in a tie.

Here's everything you need to know about the 38th match of the IPL 2021 between Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders:

Pitch report:

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is expected to favour the batsman like always. The team winning the toss would like to bat first as chasing might get difficult in the second half of the game.

Weather forecast:

The weather is expected to stay normal. As per the weathermen, the temperature will hover around 34 to 38 degrees Celsius.

DreamXI:

Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (captain and wicket-keeper), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Deepak Chahar and Sunil Narine.

Probable playing XI of both sides:

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain and wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Josh Hazlewood.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

Full Squad:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain) Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Cheteshwar Pujara, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy and Bhagath Varma.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathy, Shubman Gill, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pawan Negi, M Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Dube, Tim Southee, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russel, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson and Tim Seifert.

