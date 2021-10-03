Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: The 50th match of the 14th season of IPL will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dubai International Stadium. Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capital has won their last match against MI while CSK witnessed a defeat against RR in their previous match. So far, Chennai and Delhi have locked horns 24 times in the IPL, out of which, CSK has won 15 matches and PBKS has won 9 matches. However, the match is very crucial for both the teams to secure their position on the points table.

Here's everything you need to know about the 50th match of IPL 2021 between Chennai and Delhi

DC vs CSK: Pitch Report

Dubai's cricket pitch is expected to assist both departments equally. However, winning the toss and choosing to bowl first can add an advantage due to the dew factor.

DC vs CSK: Weather Forecast

The weathermen have predicted that the weather will stay clear in Dubai. As per the forecast, the temperature will hover around 34 degrees Celcius, 59 percent humidity, and with zero chances of rain and some scattered thunderstorms during the match.

DC vs CSK: Dream 11 prediction

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel,Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Rishabh Pant

DC vs CSK: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan and Anrich Nortje/Tom Curran.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif/Deepak Chahar and Josh Hazlewood.

DC vs CSK: Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Hari Nishanth, Dwayne Bravo, Bhagath Varma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Harishankar Reddy, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Lungi Ngidi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shardul Thakur, Jason Behrendorff

Delhi Capitals : Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Sam Billings, Shimron Hetmyer, Steven Smith, Vishnu Vinod, Axar Patel, Chris Woakes, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Ripal Patel, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Lukman Meriwala, Manimaran Siddharth, Praveen Dubey, Umesh Yadav, Shams Mulani, Aniruddha Joshi

