New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In another setback for cricket fans across the country, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha on Tuesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 36-year-old testing positive for coronavirus has now shrouded clouds over SunRisers Hyderabad's game with Mumbai Indians of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma