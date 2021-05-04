New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 32nd game of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that will be played between Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is all set to be postponed as the former's bowling coach L Balaji has tested positive for coronavirus.

Media reports suggest that CSK members have shown reservations over playing in Delhi due to which the match will likely be postponed. However, according to a report by news agency ANI, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) is mulling shifting the venue for Wednesday's game to Mumbai.

"As of now, the Delhi game between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad is on. But tomorrow's game is likely to get postponed as Balaji has again tested positive for COVID-19. So we have two teams down, Kolkata Knight Riders and CSK," ANI quoted a senior BCCI source as saying.

"Coming to the league itself, we are looking at moving base to Mumbai, but are awaiting clearance from the Maharashtra government and once that is done, we will be good to go. Should take us another couple of days to get the clearance," the source said.

The Monday's match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was also postponed after two players of the former side -- Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier -- tested coronavirus positive.

The BCCI has said that both the players have been isolated, adding that the medical team is in continuous touch with the duo and are monitoring their health. It also said that KKR have now moved towards a daily testing routine to identify any other possible cases and treat them at the earliest.

IPL 2021 is being played in India at a time when coronavirus pandemic has grippled the country. Amid this, calls to postpone the tournament have increased across the country.

On Monday, a petition was also filed in the Delhi High Court seeking an enquiry as to why the IPL is being prioritized over the Public Health and to direct the Centre, the Delhi government and cricketing bodies BCCI and DDCA to immediately stop the matches with an immediate effect.

"Issue a Writ of Mandamus or any other appropriate writ, order or direction directing the Respondent(s) to held an enquiry as to why the IPL is being prioritized over the Public Health," the plea read.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma