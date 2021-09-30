New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 43rd match of the Indian Premier League was played between Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in Dubai. In the battle-royale, Royal Challengers Bangalore strived as they won by 7 wickets against Rajasthan Royals. RCB restricted Rajasthan Royals to 149/9 and then chased down the target with 17 balls left after Maxwell (50*) and Bharat (44) show.

Sent in to bat first Rajasthan got off to a solid start as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis smashed four fours and as many sixes in the first five overs. However, the middle over batters failed to convert the start into a big total. Chasing the target, Srikar Bharat and Glenn Maxwell calmed RCB's nerves with a solid partnership and lead the way towards a win.

Here are the talking points of the thrilling match:

Evin Lewis- Yashasvi Jaiswal fiery batting

The opening duo for Rajasthan hammered RCB bowlers by giving off a jet start as they dealt in sixes and fours. Evin Lewis scored 58 off 37 balls while Yashasvi Jaiswal put 31 runs off 22 balls on the scoreboard.

Yuzi Chahal- Shahbaz mixed bag

Yuzuvendra Chahal once again proved that he is a mastermind when it comes to taking wickets. The spinner got RCB their much-needed breakthrough in the middle overs. Shahbaz dismissed Sanju Samson and later he struck Rahul Tewatia.

Harshal's bowling brilliance

Harshal Patel is the current purple cap holder. He took 3 wickets in the last over in the match against RR in Dubai. Harshal has a total of 26 dismissals in the IPL 2021. The bowler broke the record of most wickets by an uncapped player. Earlier the record was held by Yuzuvendra Chahal in 2015's IPL.

Virat- Devdutt's setup

Skipper Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal like to bat against RR. The opening duo when sent in to chase the total of 150, unleashed runs with their class batting. In the chase, Virat scored 25 off 20 and Padikkal scored 22 off 17 for the first wicket.

Glenn Maxwell 7000 T20 runs

Kiwi player Maxwell yet again ceased the game with his brilliant all-rounder skills. The player remain unbeaten and scored a half-century off 30 balls. Those 50 runs later helped him complete his 7000 T20 runs. He became the fifth Australian player to achieve the feat.

